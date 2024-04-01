Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard night at Nationals Stadium

    National Guard night at Nationals Stadium

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the sergeant major of the Army National Guard, throws the ceremonial first pitch of the game during the Washington Nationals’ match-up against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park stadium in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2024. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen took part in pre-game activities as part of the park’s National Guard Night, which highlighted the Guard’s mission as the combat arms reserve of the Army and Air Force and its role in responding during emergencies at home. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, National Guard night at Nationals Stadium [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    national guard
    washington nationals
    sergeant major of the army national guard
    command sgt. maj. john raines

