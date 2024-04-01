Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria [Image 3 of 4]

    CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria

    SYRIA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army service members, under the 555th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 1st Medical Brigade, out of Fort Cavazos, Texas, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, commander of the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant, on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce)

