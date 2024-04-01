U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, commander of the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant, addresses Coalition members, under the 555th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 1st Medical Brigade, out of Fort Cavazos, Texas, about their mission capabilities on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. Ryan discussed the experience of previous rotations and thanked the team for serving under this mission. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 04:24 Photo ID: 8324543 VIRIN: 240403-A-JP927-2068 Resolution: 2048x1368 Size: 144.71 KB Location: SY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.