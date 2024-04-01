Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria [Image 2 of 4]

    CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria

    SYRIA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, commander of the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant, addresses Coalition members, under the 555th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 1st Medical Brigade, out of Fort Cavazos, Texas, about their mission capabilities on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. Ryan discussed the experience of previous rotations and thanked the team for serving under this mission. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 04:24
    Photo ID: 8324543
    VIRIN: 240403-A-JP927-2068
    Resolution: 2048x1368
    Size: 144.71 KB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSOJTF-L Commander Brig. Gen. Ryan visits Syria [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    medics
    First Medical Brigade
    CSOJTF-L
    CSOJTF-Levant

