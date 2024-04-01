The Sound of Freedom

A family watches as a plane descends from the sky in preparation for the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 5, 2024. In addition to aerial performances, the event also featured ground displays of various aircraft, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for attendees to meet with pilots and aircrew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and personnel that make air and space operations possible. (U.S. Air Force A1C Tyrique Barquet)

Date Taken: 04.05.2024 by A1C Tyrique Barquet