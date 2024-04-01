Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sound of Freedom [Image 2 of 3]

    The Sound of Freedom

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A family watches as a plane descends from the sky in preparation for the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 5, 2024. In addition to aerial performances, the event also featured ground displays of various aircraft, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for attendees to meet with pilots and aircrew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and personnel that make air and space operations possible. (U.S. Air Force A1C Tyrique Barquet)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8324492
    VIRIN: 240405-F-EE292-1027
    Resolution: 5249x3492
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Air Show
    Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show
    Maxwell Air Show 2024

