    The Sound of Freedom [Image 1 of 3]

    The Sound of Freedom

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A family watches in awe as a plane descends from the sky in preparation for the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 5, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyrique Barquet)

    Air Show
    Air Show 2024
    Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show

