A family watches in awe as a plane descends from the sky in preparation for the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 5, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyrique Barquet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 22:37 Photo ID: 8324491 VIRIN: 240405-F-EE292-1085 Resolution: 5179x3446 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Sound of Freedom [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.