CNO Visits SRS 33

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR/HICKAM, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Sailors assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33, while visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 4. Franchetti stressed the importance of what the SRS-33 team does to provide support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, and their families, providing decision space for our nation's leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

