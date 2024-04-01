Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits SRS 33 [Image 4 of 10]

    CNO Visits SRS 33

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer B Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR/HICKAM, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes Lt. Rashann Stroman during a visit with Sailors assigned to Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 33, while visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 4. Franchetti stressed the importance of what the SRS-33 team does to provide support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, and their families, providing decision space for our nation's leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8324134
    VIRIN: 240404-N-SS492-1027
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, CNO Visits SRS 33 [Image 10 of 10], by CPO B Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNO
    Submarine Force Pacific
    SRS 33

