Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from El Camino Real Charter High School, located in Woodland Hills, California, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 5, 2024. NJROTC units from around the country traveled to NAS Pensacola to compete in the NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:52 Photo ID: 8324026 VIRIN: 240405-N-YW264-1158 Resolution: 7402x4937 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Hometown: WOODLAND HILLS, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.