Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), poses for a photograph with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from Norview High School, located in Norfolk, Virginia, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 5, 2024. NJROTC units from around the country traveled to NAS Pensacola to compete in the NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

