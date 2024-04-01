Pinwheels for Prevention

Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, Sergeant Major Daceus Miller, base Sgt. Maj., and Lieutant Colonel Arturo Manzanedo join MCCS Barstow, MCCS Barstow Behavioral Health to place pinwheel with children and teachers at the Child Development Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 3, 2024. Pinwheels have been designated as the emblematic representation of child abuse prevention on a national level. The pinwheel signifies not only a sense of playfulness and joy but also encapsulates the essence of childhood. It serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a nurturing environment for children and promoting community engagement.

