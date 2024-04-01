Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinwheels for Prevention [Image 3 of 6]

    Pinwheels for Prevention

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Gregory Pace, base commanding officer, Sergeant Major Daceus Miller, base Sgt. Maj., and Lieutant Colonel Arturo Manzanedo join MCCS Barstow, MCCS Barstow Behavioral Health to place pinwheel with children and teachers at the Child Development Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 3, 2024. Pinwheels have been designated as the emblematic representation of child abuse prevention on a national level. The pinwheel signifies not only a sense of playfulness and joy but also encapsulates the essence of childhood. It serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a nurturing environment for children and promoting community engagement.

    This work, Pinwheels for Prevention [Image 6 of 6], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #marines #mclbbarstow #AllInToEndChildAbuse

