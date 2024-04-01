Anastasia Pike, plays the harp in the lobby of the Prostate Clinic at Walter Reed, April 5, 2024. Music has therapeutic properties that can improve mental health and emotional well-being. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8323725
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-EC642-1097
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harpist Plays for Cancer Patients at Walter Reed [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
