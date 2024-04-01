Harpist Plays for Cancer Patients at Walter Reed

Anastasia Pike, plays the harp in the lobby of the Prostate Clinic at Walter Reed, April 5, 2024. Music has therapeutic properties that can improve mental health and emotional well-being. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

