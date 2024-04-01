Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport [Image 3 of 4]

    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240405-N-OZ224-1331

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 5, 2024) - Service members participate in the Naval Helicopter Association Region 3 Aircrew Challenge at Naval Station Mayport, April 5, 2024. Naval Station Mayport is home to over 70 tenant commands and is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8323660
    VIRIN: 240405-N-OZ224-1331
    Resolution: 6535x3676
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Challenge at Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport
    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport
    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport
    Aircrew Challenge at Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT