240405-N-OZ224-1298



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 5, 2024) - Service members participate in the Naval Helicopter Association Region 3 Aircrew Challenge at Naval Station Mayport, April 5, 2024. Naval Station Mayport is home to over 70 tenant commands and is the largest operational command in Navy Region Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 14:06 Photo ID: 8323658 VIRIN: 240405-N-OZ224-1298 Resolution: 4782x3416 Size: 1.7 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircrew Challenge at Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.