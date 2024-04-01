Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLD 30 Public Affairs [Image 8 of 9]

    SLD 30 Public Affairs

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw, Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs specialist, poses for a photo in a studio at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 5, 2024. The SLD 30 Public Affairs team provides trusted counsel to leaders, contributes to morale and readiness, builds public trust and support, and contributes to global influence and deterrence through the release of truthful, timely, accurate, and compelling information and imagery about SLD 30 and the Team V mission partner operations on Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8323435
    VIRIN: 240405-X-HB409-1009
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 660.36 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 30 Public Affairs [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs
    SLD 30 Public Affairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Public Affairs
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT