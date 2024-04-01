Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the late Gen. Al Gray [Image 4 of 8]

    Remembering the late Gen. Al Gray

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Event attendees share a moment of silence during the memorial service of the late U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Al Gray, 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 4, 2024. Onslow County and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune leadership, as well as members of the local community, gathered in remembering Gray as a true Marine's Marine who stood alongside his troops in moments of crisis, such as the 1983 Beirut bombing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 11:29
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
