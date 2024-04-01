Remembering the late Gen. Al Gray

Event attendees share a moment of silence during the memorial service of the late U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Al Gray, 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, April 4, 2024. Onslow County and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune leadership, as well as members of the local community, gathered in remembering Gray as a true Marine's Marine who stood alongside his troops in moments of crisis, such as the 1983 Beirut bombing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)
