The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8323216
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-KB563-3850
|Resolution:
|4347x3105
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
