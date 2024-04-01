Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Perform in Montgomery, Alabama at Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show [Image 1 of 2]

    Blue Angels Perform in Montgomery, Alabama at Beyond the Horizon Air &amp; Space Show

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Beyond the Horizon Air & Space show at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8323210
    VIRIN: 240404-N-KB563-4318
    Resolution: 4660x3329
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Perform in Montgomery, Alabama at Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron
    Blue Angels
    Beyond the Horizon Air & Space show at Maxwell Air Force Base

