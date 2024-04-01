Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic attends Radiation Health Officer Symposium

240404-N-KC192-1047 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps (MSC), listens to a question from Cmdr. Matt Beery, an all source intelligence analyst assigned to the National Center for Medical Intelligence, during the 2024 Hampton Roads Radiation Health Officers Symposium on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 4, 2024. The RHO symposium was held April 2-3 at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth and offered professional development in knowledge, skills, and abilities and networking opportunities for its members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

