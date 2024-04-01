Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic attends Radiation Health Officer Symposium

240404-N-KC192-1057 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2024) Sailors and civilian staff within the Radiation Health Officer (RHO) community pose for a photo during the 2024 Hampton Roads RHO Symposium on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 4, 2024. The RHO symposium was held April 2-3 at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth and offered professional development in knowledge, skills, and abilities and networking opportunities for its members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US