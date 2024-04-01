Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic attends Radiation Health Officer Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic attends Radiation Health Officer Symposium

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240404-N-KC192-1057 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2024) Sailors and civilian staff within the Radiation Health Officer (RHO) community pose for a photo during the 2024 Hampton Roads RHO Symposium on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, April 4, 2024. The RHO symposium was held April 2-3 at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth and offered professional development in knowledge, skills, and abilities and networking opportunities for its members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8323187
    VIRIN: 240404-N-KC192-1057
    Resolution: 5932x3857
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Symposium
    Navy Medicine
    Radiation Health
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

