    Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, center, 52nd Maintenance Group commander, receives a Project Weapon briefing from Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2024. The 52nd MXS Avionics Flight’s Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, 3D printed the boxes that hold the two circuit breakers for voltage safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 05:14
    VIRIN: 240123-F-BK945-1149
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    armament
    innovation
    saberwerx
    A4 tesseract

