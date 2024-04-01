Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command deputy commander, second from the left, poses for a photo with three airmen during the Headquarters Air Force A4 Tesseract Aether Sprint Competition in St. Louis, Missouri, March 28, 2024. Airmen assigned to Spangdahlem presented Project Weapon at the Logistics Officer Association Symposium in St. Louis and was one of four teams out of 50 to receive the Aether Sprint 2024 Finalist award. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 05:14
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

