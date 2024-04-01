Project Weapon 1 of 4 finalists at A4 Tesseract Competition

U.S. Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, Air Force Materiel Command deputy commander, second from the left, poses for a photo with three airmen during the Headquarters Air Force A4 Tesseract Aether Sprint Competition in St. Louis, Missouri, March 28, 2024. Airmen assigned to Spangdahlem presented Project Weapon at the Logistics Officer Association Symposium in St. Louis and was one of four teams out of 50 to receive the Aether Sprint 2024 Finalist award. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE