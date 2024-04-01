Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Ships Conduct Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    US Navy Ships Conduct Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240405-N-NF288-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) USS Higgins (DDG 76) launches a Standard Missile 2 during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8322799
    VIRIN: 240405-N-NF288-6748
    Resolution: 6689x4459
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
