240405-N-NF288-030 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) USS Higgins (DDG 76) launches a Standard Missile 2 during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8322799
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-NF288-6748
|Resolution:
|6689x4459
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Ships Conduct Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
