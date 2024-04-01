240405-N-NF288-005 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) launches a drone during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8322797 VIRIN: 240405-N-NF288-7421 Resolution: 6689x4459 Size: 857.64 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Ships Conduct Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.