Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho

Military children, parents and leadership from the Idaho National Guard and Mountain Home Air Force Base joined Idaho's Governor Brad Little in his office April 4, 2024 as he signed a proclamation declaring April as the Month of the Military Child. The month recognizes the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. Idaho residents can show their support for military children all month long by wearing purple on Fridays. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

