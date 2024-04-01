Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho [Image 8 of 9]

    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Military children, parents and leadership from the Idaho National Guard and Mountain Home Air Force Base joined Idaho's Governor Brad Little in his office April 4, 2024 as he signed a proclamation declaring April as the Month of the Military Child. The month recognizes the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. Idaho residents can show their support for military children all month long by wearing purple on Fridays. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8322579
    VIRIN: 240404-Z-AY311-2631
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho
    Gov. Little declares April Month of the Military Child in Idaho

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    Idaho National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Governor Brad Little

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT