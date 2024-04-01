240227-N-LZ409-1006 KAUAI, Hawai‘i (Feb. 27, 2024) A Laysan Albatross chick sits in its nest. Biologists at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, conduct the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to safer areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8322306 VIRIN: 240227-N-LZ409-1006 Resolution: 3638x2421 Size: 1.04 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Translocation Program. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.