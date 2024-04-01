Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Translocation Program. [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Translocation Program.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    240227-N-LZ409-1018 KAUAI, Hawai‘i (Feb. 27, 2024) A Laysan Albatross chick sits in its nest. Biologists at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, conduct the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to safer areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Translocation Program. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    PMRF
    USNavy
    Albatross

