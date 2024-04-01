PMRF Personnel Volunteer at Kalaheo School's STEAM Night

KALAHEO, Hawaii (Mar. 8, 2024) Daniella Casillas, a biologist at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, runs the environmental studies booth at Kalaheo School's Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics fair. PMRF is the largest high-tech employer as well as the third-largest employer on Kauai with nearly 1,000 personnel, including defense personnel and civilian contractors, many of whom are from the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

