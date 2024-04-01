Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Personnel Volunteer at Kalaheo School's STEAM Night [Image 1 of 3]

    PMRF Personnel Volunteer at Kalaheo School's STEAM Night

    KALAHEO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KALAHEO, Hawaii (Mar. 8, 2024) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Damien Childers speaks to a JROTC cadet at alaheo School's Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics fair. PMRF is the largest high-tech employer as well as the third-largest employer on Kauai with nearly 1,000 personnel, including defense personnel and civilian contractors, many of whom are from the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

