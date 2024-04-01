BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024

Research Assistant Alice Teper measures skin layers on students from Robert G. Cole High School while explaining skin biomechanics in the Performance Laboratory, inside the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 3, 2024. As part of National Biomechanics Day, students from Cole High School, BAMC staff, and students from nearby universities visited the CFI to learn about ongoing research and participate in hands-on demonstrations. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

