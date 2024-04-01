Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Biomedical Engineer Sarah Pesquera, left, talks to students from Robert G. Cole High School about the capabilities in the Performance Laboratory, inside the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 3, 2024. As part of National Biomechanics Day, students from Cole High School, BAMC staff, and students from nearby universities visited the CFI to learn about ongoing research and participate in hands-on demonstrations. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8321623
    VIRIN: 240403-D-TJ752-2349
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024
    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024
    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024
    BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    Biomechanics
    MRCWest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT