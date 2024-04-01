BAMC Biomechanics Day 2024

Biomedical Engineer Sarah Pesquera, left, talks to students from Robert G. Cole High School about the capabilities in the Performance Laboratory, inside the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 3, 2024. As part of National Biomechanics Day, students from Cole High School, BAMC staff, and students from nearby universities visited the CFI to learn about ongoing research and participate in hands-on demonstrations. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

