Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise

Observer, Coach/Trainers and other tenant partners support the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Integrated Protection Exercise at the Fort Stewart Education Center on Fort Stewart, March 20-21, 2024.



First responders, emergency managers and tenant partners honed their skills responding to a variety of emergencies and threats on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

