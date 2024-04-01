Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marlana Cureton 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    A Criminal Investigation Division official supports the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Integrated Protection Exercise at the Fort Stewart Education Center on Fort Stewart, March 20-21, 2024.

    First responders, emergency managers and tenant partners honed their skills responding to a variety of emergencies and threats on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8321594
    VIRIN: 240320-A-OF260-1143
    Resolution: 5205x3470
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marlana Cureton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise
    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise
    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise
    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise
    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready Brigade supports installation protection training exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fortstewart
    trainingexercise
    readybrigade
    188thinfantrydivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT