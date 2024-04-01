Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 6]

    Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Graduates prepare to enter Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall for Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8321387
    VIRIN: 240404-N-KL637-2040
    Resolution: 7017x5012
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

