Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 13:45 Photo ID: 8321392 VIRIN: 240404-N-KL637-2095 Resolution: 6107x4362 Size: 1.67 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pass-In-Review At Recruit Training Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.