MRTS 3D® Training on CVN 72

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kaden Snodgrass, from Lubbock, Texas, assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) air department, conducts training using the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, March 6, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, MRTS 3D®, and the MRTS 3D logo are registered trademarks of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

