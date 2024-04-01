Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRTS 3D® Training on CVN 72 [Image 6 of 6]

    MRTS 3D® Training on CVN 72

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Gabriela Hailey, from Findlay, Ohio, assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) air department, conducts training using the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, March 6, 2024. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D®, MRTS 3D®, and the MRTS 3D logo are registered trademarks of the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8321083
    VIRIN: 240306-N-YW264-1005
    Resolution: 7964x5312
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRTS 3D® Training on CVN 72 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    CVN 72
    MRTS 3D®
    YW264

