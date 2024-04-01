Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard CST Executes Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    New York National Guard CST Executes Training Exercise

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard, Staff Sgt Karlie Foster assigned to the 2nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST), takes photos of radioactive areas during an exercise aboard the USS Slater museum ship in Albany, New York on March 28, 2024. The CST Soldiers and Airmen worked with the New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify radiological sources aboard the ship during the joint training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard by Stephanie Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 10:39
    Location: ALBANY, NY, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Guard Civil Support Team trains aboard ship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CST
    NYNG
    Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team

