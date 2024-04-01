New York National Guard CST Executes Training Exercise

Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the 2nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST), complete a communication check before executing an exercise aboard the USS Slater museum ship in Albany, New York on March 28, 2024. The CST Soldiers and Airmen worked with the New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify radiological sources aboard the ship during the joint training exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard by Stephanie Butler)
NY Guard Civil Support Team trains aboard ship
