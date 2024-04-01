Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ABCT, 4ID Transfer of Authority [Image 9 of 10]

    3ABCT, 4ID Transfer of Authority

    POLAND

    04.02.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army M1 Abrams assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is staged behind formations participating in a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony April 2nd, 2024 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The TOA ceremony signals the relinquishment of responsibilities from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

    3-4ID, is among other units assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

