Brigade Chaplain Maj. Gabriel Bultz assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division gives the invocation during the brigade Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony April 2nd, 2024 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. The TOA ceremony signals the relinquishment of responsibilities from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



3-4ID, is among other units assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 08:27 Photo ID: 8320690 VIRIN: 240402-A-MW025-2400 Resolution: 1430x956 Size: 176.63 KB Location: PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT, 4ID Transfer of Authority [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.