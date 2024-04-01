Builder First Class Jamaria Johnson received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service from Capt. Omarr Tobias, commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8320626
|VIRIN:
|240109-N-AE927-7244
|Resolution:
|1074x1111
|Size:
|197.14 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BU1 Jamaria Johnson: A Trailblazer's Journey of Resilience and Leadership in the U.S. Navy [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BU1 Jamaria Johnson: A Trailblazer's Journey of Resilience and Leadership in the U.S. Navy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT