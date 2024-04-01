BU1 Jamaria Johnson: A Trailblazer's Journey of Resilience and Leadership in the U.S. Navy

Builder First Class, Jamaria Johnson, is a trailblazer in the making. Hailing from Phenix City, Alabama, Johnson's journey is one of determination and resilience. As the middle child among seven siblings, her childhood was filled with the joys of summer adventures alongside her grandmothers, aunts and cousins. However, as she approached the end of her high school years Central High, Johnson decided to forge her own path and avoid the burden of student debt; she embarked on her military career.



"I did my time in NJROTC to be an E3 so I figured why not join. I already had a sense of the Navy knowledge," Johnson said.



Throughout her three years of service, Johnson has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to being a positive force in the workplace, even when faced with challenging circumstances. As a female in a male-dominated trade, she chose to be a heavy hitter, leading by example and inspiring those around her. Within only three months of her enlistment, she received her Seabee Combat Warfare pin.



"I got my Expeditionary Warfare pin in which I was the first constructionman to be dual qualified in Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3.



Capt. Omarr Tobias, commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington, presented Johnson with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. The medal was for her meritorious service while she served as the Public Works Department Washington project supervisor from January 2021 to February 2024. Johnson skillfully executed 26 projects to increase support capabilities across the national capital region. She also provided 24/7 joint operations at Hawaii Red Hill and irrigated 250 miles of water distribution system and restored water to 6,500 displaced families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Johnson expressed gratitude to everyone for pouring into and supporting her.



"I learned so much from both male and female mentors, just based on their experiences and career progression. It’s good to have people holding you accountable and guiding you to the career path you want," Johnson explained



Her female pioneers are those she calls her mentors, Ensign Gafayat Moradeyo and Lt. Cmdr. Genevieve Flatgard.



When asked about the advice she would give to others, Johnson's message is clear: "Be irrationally confident in yourself." She emphasizes the importance of embracing discomfort as a catalyst for growth and warns against the dangers of complacency.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 07:19 Story ID: 467752 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BU1 Jamaria Johnson: A Trailblazer's Journey of Resilience and Leadership in the U.S. Navy, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.