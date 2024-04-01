Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th FW F-16 Fighting Falcons secure ROK’s skies [Image 4 of 7]

    8th FW F-16 Fighting Falcons secure ROK’s skies

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, fly over the Republic of Korea’s southern coast, April 2, 2024. The 80th and 35th FS assigned to Kunsan Air Base, deliver airpower and showcase the United States’ commitment to the ironclad Alliance and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8320519
    VIRIN: 240402-F-DU706-1973
    Resolution: 6254x3518
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th FW F-16 Fighting Falcons secure ROK’s skies [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th FW
    35th FS
    INDOPACOM

