8th FW F-16 Fighting Falcons secure ROK’s skies

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, fly over the Republic of Korea’s southern coast, April 2, 2024. The 80th and 35th FS assigned to Kunsan Air Base, deliver airpower and showcase the United States’ commitment to the ironclad Alliance and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

