    CAAT Conducts Gun Drills Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 4]

    CAAT Conducts Gun Drills Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a gun drills with a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 31, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 22:17
    Photo ID: 8320230
    VIRIN: 240331-M-HY848-1022
    Resolution: 4980x7467
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAAT Conducts Gun Drills Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Harpers Ferry
    .50 Cal
    Readiness
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews

