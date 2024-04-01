CAAT Conducts Gun Drills Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, man .50-caliber machine gun during gun drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 31, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

