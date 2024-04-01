Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2M/MTR program enhances Navy readiness through self-sufficiency, cost savings [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Miniature/Micro-Miniature Module Test and Repair team pictured outside its offices in St. Juliens Creek Annex, Portsmouth, Virginia. The 2M/MTR program plays a crucial role in ensuring Navy fleet readiness through its innovative solutions for electronic component repair and maintenance (Courtesy Photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8319901
    VIRIN: 240329-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    keyport
    2M/MTR

